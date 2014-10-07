FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cairn discovers oil offshore Senegal
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Cairn discovers oil offshore Senegal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Oil explorer Cairn Energy and its joint venture partners have discovered oil at a well offshore Senegal and further exploration work nearby is already planned, the company said on Tuesday.

The companies encountered 29 metres of net oil bearing reservoir at the FAN-1 well, located around 100 km off the coastline and 1,427 metres deep.

“We have encountered a very substantial oil bearing interval which may have significant potential as a standalone discovery,” said Cairn Energy chief executive Simon Thomson.

Cairn Energy has a 40 percent interest in three offshore blocks in Senegal, while ConocoPhillips has 35 percent, FAR Ltd 15 percent and Senegal’s national oil company Petrosen owns 10 percent. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.