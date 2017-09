Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in Rajasthan August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Shares of Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS) and Cairn India Ltd (CAIL.NS) rose on Monday after Vedanta offered to buy out minorities in cash-rich oil unit Cairn India in a $2.3 billion deal.

Vedanta and Cairn India shares gained about 0.8 percent each.