FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Vedanta to buy out minority shareholders in unit Cairn India
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

India's Vedanta to buy out minority shareholders in unit Cairn India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - India’s largest private miner Vedanta Ltd has offered to buy out minority shareholders in cash-rich oil and gas unit Cairn India , a move that will streamline debt-burdened parent Vedanta Resources Plc’s operating structure.

Shareholders in Cairn India, India’s top private oil producer, will get one share in Vedanta Ltd for every held, the companies said in a joint statement after their boards approved the transaction on Sunday. They will also get one redeemable preference share in Vedanta Limited.

Debt-burdened Vedanta began simplifying its byzantine structure with a 2012 overhaul, but further moves to simplify the group and buy out minorities in cash-rich subsidiaries have long been awaited by the market. Cairn India has a $2.6 billion cash pile. (Reporting by Aman Shah; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.