FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cairn raises $910 mln from latest India unit sell-down
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 25, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Cairn raises $910 mln from latest India unit sell-down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cairn Energy Plc has raised $910 million by selling an 8 percent stake in Cairn India, continuing the sell-down of its historic interest in the Indian business it formerly controlled to fund new projects.

Cairn Energy retains a 10 percent stake in Cairn India after selling nearly 153 million shares, the company said, confirming what a source had told Reuters earlier on Tuesday.

The proceeds of the sale will be used to help fund the development of Cairn’s recently acquired positions in the North Sea, where it has spent over $1 billion buying two companies.

Over the last two years, Cairn has shifted its focus towards the North Sea and the Mediterranean, adding those regions to its core exploration assets in Greenland, as it moves away from the oil fields it helped discover and develop in India.

It sold a controlling stake in Cairn India to London-listed miner Vedanta Resources in an $8.7 billion deal last year.

“It is likely that Cairn will sell its remaining stake in Cairn India at some stage in order to fund its development and exploration programmes,” analyst Richard Griffith at brokerage Oriel said in a note.

The British oil firm had launched the offering on Monday for between 317.90 rupees and 328.30 rupees per share, a discount of between 5 and 8.7 percent to Cairn India’s closing price on Monday, a source told Reuters.

Citigroup was the sole bookrunner for the transaction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.