Italy's Cairo buys 2.9 percent of RCS MediaGroup

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - Italian media businessman Urbano Cairo said on Thursday he purchased 11.9 million shares in RCS MediaGroup during the last few days.

The shares correspond to a stake of around 2.9 percent of RCS’s ordinary capital, according to Reuters calculations.

Cairo, the controlling shareholder in advertising and TV company Cairo Communication, has made the purchase as an individual investor, according to a statement.

Earlier this week, RCS announced final results of a vital 410 million euros ($537 million) rights issue with carmaker Fiat emerging as the largest shareholder. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)