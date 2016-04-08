FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cairo Communication launches share-swap offer for RCS MediaGroup
April 8, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Cairo Communication launches share-swap offer for RCS MediaGroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s Cairo Communication said on Friday it had launched a share-swap offer on the entire share capital of publisher RCS MediaGroup in a bid to create a large multimedia and publishing house.

The move comes just weeks after carmaker Fiat Chrysler , which had been the largest shareholder of heavily indebted RCS MediaGroup, sold its stake in the publisher.

In a statement, Cairo Communication said one of the conditions of the offer was to have at least 50 percent plus 1 share of RCS MediaGroup. The offer was launched at a ratio of 0.12 Cairo share for each RCS MediaGroup share. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Steve Scherer)

