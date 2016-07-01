FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Cairo seen improving bid for RCS by end of Friday - source
#Advertising/Marketing
July 1, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Cairo seen improving bid for RCS by end of Friday - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Cairo Communication plans to improve its all-share takeover offer for RCS MediaGroup by the end of Friday, a source close to the matter said, in a move bound to intensify the battle for control of the influential publisher.

Friday is the last day for Cairo to sweeten its offer.

The group, headed by media tycoon Urbano Cairo, already improved its offer in June, challenging a rival bid from a group of influential RCS investors and private equity firm Investindustrial. At that time, Cairo said it would offer 0.16 of a share in itself for every RCS share, up 33 percent from the initial 0.12 it offered in April.

Milan-based RCS publishes Italy's top-selling daily Corriere della Sera, ownership of which is seen as influential in a country where newspapers still have an important role in shaping the political and business debate. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Paola Arosio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
