(Updates with comments from Boeing and Pentagon)
By Matt Scuffham
NEW YORK, June 28 Quebec's largest pension fund
has dismissed as "absolute nonsense" claims by Boeing Co
that its $1.5 billion investment in Bombardier Inc's
rail business amounted to an unfair subsidy to the Canadian
company.
Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec's Chief Executive
Michael Sabia said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday
that the U.S. aerospace company, headquartered in Chicago, was
itself a recipient of state aid.
"I guess the guys at Boeing are so used to being subsidized
by the defense department in the United States that they can’t
understand what a subsidy is anymore because they live off
them," he said.
In April Boeing asked the U.S. Commerce Department to
investigate alleged subsidies and unfair pricing for
Bombardier's CSeries airplane, accusing Bombardier of having
sold 75 of the planes to Delta Air Lines Inc last year
at a price well below cost.
The U.S. International Trade Commission last month gave
approval to the U.S. Commerce Department to begin preparing
anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties against new jets from
Bombardier
"It is just outrageous that a company that's subsidized by
the U.S. government as Boeing is presumes to take such an
action," Caisse's Sabia said.
However, Boeing spokesman, Dan Curran, said, "Rulings by the
World Trade Organization prove that assertions about subsidies
to Boeing are incorrect.
"Our petition to the International Trade Commission seeks to
restore a level playing field in the U.S. single-aisle airplane
market. This is the normal course of resolving such commercial
trade disputes between two companies, and we will let that
process play out.
Pentagon spokesman, U.S. Navy Commander Patrick L. Evans
said, "Secretary Mattis' priority for the Department of Defense
is clear: to increase military readiness while gaining full
value from every taxpayer dollar spent on the defense of our
nation."
The Caisse has a dual mandate both to maximise returns for
depositors and support economic growth in the Canadian province.
Sabia said the Caisse operated independently of the Quebec
government and the decision to invest in Bombardier was a
commercial one.
"If somebody would give me another dozen of those I would be
the happiest guy in Manhattan today to put it mildly.
"We have negotiated something that has no downside risk and
unlimited upside exposure. Give me another dozen. Give me 20 of
those."
(Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Mike Stone
in Washington DC; Editing by Carmel Crimmins)