a year ago
Quebec pension fund manager Caisse's investment returns weaken
August 12, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Quebec pension fund manager Caisse's investment returns weaken

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Caisse de depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada's second-biggest public pension fund, reported an average return on its investments of 2 percent in the first half of 2016, a sharp decline from its performance in 2015.

The Caisse, which manages pension plans in the mostly French-speaking province of Quebec, said its net assets grew to C$255 billion, compared with C$248 billion at the end of 2015.

For all of 2015, the Caisse achieved an average return of 9.1 percent. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

