FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Initial price thoughts set on CaixaBank subordinated Tier 2 bond
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 29, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Initial price thoughts set on CaixaBank subordinated Tier 2 bond

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - CaixaBank is marketing a subordinated Tier 2 bond in the area of mid-swaps plus 415bp, after receiving indications of investor interest above EUR750m, a banker involved in the deal said on Tuesday.

The Spanish lender on Monday mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank and Goldman Sachs to run the 10-non-call five offering, designed to bolster its total capital position and its balance sheet’s loss-absorption capacity.

CaixaBank is the first Spanish bank to emerge from the earnings season blackout, capitalising on the current strong bid for higher-yielding peripheral bank debt which a series of Italian banks have taken advantage of in recent weeks.

CaixaBank is rated BBB-/BBB by S&P/Fitch at the senior level, with the new deal expected to be one notch lower at BB+/BBB-.

Reporting by Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.