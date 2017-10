MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Caixabank agreed on Monday to buy Banca Civica for 1.97 euros per share, valuing the smaller bank at 980 million euros ($1.31 billion), said two sources close to the deal. ($1 = 0.7504 euro) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Dan Lalor)