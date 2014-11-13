FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Loan book growth at Brazil's Caixa slows slightly in third quarter
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Loan book growth at Brazil's Caixa slows slightly in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - State-controlled lender Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil’s largest mortgage lender, slowed down the pace of loan disbursements in the third quarter after scaling down operations in some segments.

Brasilia-based Caixa posted net income of 1.9 billion reais ($738.4 million) in the quarter, up 1 percent from a year earlier, according to a statement on Thursday. Average return on equity hit 17.8 percent at the end of September, the statement added.

Caixa’s loan book, the second largest in Brazil, reached 576.4 billion reais at the end of third quarter, up 24.4 percent from a year earlier.

$1 = 2.5732 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.