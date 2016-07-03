FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil's Caixa may need 5 bln-real injection this year -newspaper
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Caixa may need 5 bln-real injection this year -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's state lender Caixa Econômica Federal may need a 5 billion-reais ($1.55 billion) cash injection from the government this year to cover a shortfall in the pension fund of its workers, Folha de S. Paulo newspaper said on Sunday.

The potential transfer is under discussion by bank executives and may need to be even larger as a steep recession boosts loan delinquency rates and hurts revenues, Folha reported, without saying how it obtained the information.

Spokespeople with Caixa and the Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Caixa's recently appointed Chief Executive Gilberto Occhi last month said the bank would not need new capital from the government as it was seeking to sell a stake in its insurance, lottery and credit card businesses.

$1 = 3.2342 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.