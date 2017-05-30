FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil state lender Caixa to sell lottery unit by year end -CEO
May 30, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil state lender Caixa to sell lottery unit by year end -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's state lender Caixa Econômica Federal expects to sell its lottery licensing unit Caixa Instantânea SA by year-end, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said on Tuesday.

Brazil´s government expects to sell the unit for around 2.2 billion reais ($675 million), according to estimates of the so-called National Privatization Plan. The bank has more than 13,000 lottery slots, many of which are operated by third-parties, across Brazil.

$1 = 3.2570 reais Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft

