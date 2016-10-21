Brazil Treasury, Caixa to help refinance state debts

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian National Treasury and state-controlled lender Caixa Econômica Federal will team up to extend financial aid to debt-laden regional governments, in a bid to stave off a crisis that threatens to put the brakes on an incipient economic recovery.

Under terms of the plan, Caixa and the Treasury would extend credit facilities to states struggling with a shortage of cash, said Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)