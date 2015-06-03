FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Caixa may cut loan book growth guidance -CFO
June 3, 2015

Brazil's Caixa may cut loan book growth guidance -CFO

SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil’s largest mortgage lender, is considering trimming the estimate for loan book expansion this year as the economy struggles with rising unemployment and weakening activity, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Currently, Caixa is forecasting loan book growth between 14.5 percent and 18.5 percent. The bank could trim that range within the next few weeks, to reflect Brazil’s steep economic downturn, Chief Financial Officer Marcio Percival said. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)

