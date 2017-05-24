FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazil's Caixa reports jump in Q1 profit as defaults fall
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Caixa reports jump in Q1 profit as defaults fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.

Brasilia-based Caixa posted a net income of 1.5 billion reais ($458.77 million), up 81.8 percent from a year earlier. Delinquencies for 90 days or more fell to the equivalent of 2.8 percent of outstanding loans, down 0.7 percentage point.

$1 = 3.2696 reais Reporting by Aluísio Alves; writing by Silvio Cascione; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.