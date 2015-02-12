FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Caixa posts 70 pct profit drop in fourth quarter
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Caixa posts 70 pct profit drop in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil’s largest mortgage lender, posted on Thursday a 70 percent plunge in fourth-quarter profit after loan-loss provisions and non-interest expenses jumped.

In a statement, Caixa said recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items, was 675 million reais ($236 million) in the quarter, compared with 2.22 billion reais in the prior three months.

Accumulated return on equity for the past four quarters ended at 15.2 percent, the lowest since at least 2009. Return on equity is a widely followed gauge of profitability for banks.

$1 = 2.86 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.