SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil’s largest mortgage lender, said on Thursday that net income was about 1.9 billion reais ($520 million) in the second quarter.

In a statement, Brasilia-based Caixa said 12-month trailing, average return on equity, a measure of profitability, was 12.5 percent last quarter. The bank earned 1.89 billion reais in the second quarter of last year.