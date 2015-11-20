FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Default ratio at Brazil's Caixa jumps in third quarter
#Financials
November 20, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Default ratio at Brazil's Caixa jumps in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Loan defaults at state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal SA, Brazil’s largest mortgage lender, jumped in the third quarter, reflecting eroding loan book quality as Latin America’s largest economy slips into the deepest recession in a quarter-century.

Delinquencies for 90 days or more, a benchmark for defaults, rose to the equivalent of 3.3 percent of outstanding loans last quarter, from 2.9 percent in the second quarter, Caixa said in a statement on Friday.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
