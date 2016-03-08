FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil state lender Caixa tries to revive mortgage market
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 8, 2016 / 6:31 PM / a year ago

Brazil state lender Caixa tries to revive mortgage market

Cesar Bianconi

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian state bank Caixa Economica Federal, which dominates mortgage lending in the country, announced on Tuesday it was expanding its mortgage lines in an effort to stimulate the beleaguered homebuilding sector.

Caixa, which issues around 70 percent of Brazilian mortgages, will raise its maximum loan-to-value ratio from 60 percent to 80 percent. The bank will also allow clients to have two different mortgages.

Caixa Economica’s president, Miriam Belchior, said the bank expects a 13 percent increase in mortgage lending this year to finance 64,000 homes. The state lender also announced a new 2.4 billion reais ($640 million) credit line to homebuilders.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state lender reported 7.2 billion reais ($1.9 billion) in net income in 2015, 1 percent higher than in the previous year.

$1 = 3.7640 Brazilian reais Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.