Brazil's Caixa sees profit rising, no asset sales this year

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Profit at Caixa Econômica Federal will rise this year as cost controls and stricter credit risk assessment allow Brazil's largest mortgage lender to scale down loan-loss provisions, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled lender has no plans to sell assets or list any subsidiaries at this point, Occhi said at an event to discuss fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Paul Simao)