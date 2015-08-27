FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Caixa may revise loan book growth outlook as economy sinks
August 27, 2015

Brazil's Caixa may revise loan book growth outlook as economy sinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil’s largest mortgage lender, is considering revising estimates for loan book growth this year as a steep economic downturn and rising unemployment hamper demand for credit, executives said on Thursday.

Brasilia-based Caixa will discuss estimates for the year, which include a forecast for loan book expansion between 12 percent and 16 percent this year, as early as September, Chief Financial Officer Márcio Percival said in an interview.

The bank reported almost stable second-quarter profit on an annual basis on Thursday.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves

