Dec 19 (Reuters) - Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :

* Sees a reduction in its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 0.07 percent (phased-in basis) or 0.08 percent (fully implemented basis)

* Says Tier 1 capital ratio reduction is due to the Republic of Angola exposure rules Source text: bit.ly/1Cd5usX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)