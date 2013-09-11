FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
La Caixa may cut Gas Natural stake this year - source
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2013 / 10:02 AM / in 4 years

La Caixa may cut Gas Natural stake this year - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Spanish lender La Caixa is studying the sale of between 5 percent and 8 percent of its stake in Gas Natural Fenosa this year, said a source close to the bank.

The bank, which holds nearly 35 percent of Gas Natural, still wants to remain a majority shareholder in the gas and electricity utility, the source said on Wednesday.

Spanish oil major Repsol, which is Gas Natural’s second leading shareholder with 30 percent, has also opened the door to a potential stake sale. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.