FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
La Caixa says has no current plans to sell Gas Natural stake
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2013 / 11:28 AM / in 4 years

La Caixa says has no current plans to sell Gas Natural stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Spanish lender La Caixa has no plans for the moment to sell part of its 35 percent stake in Gas Natural Fenosa and intends to retain majority control of the utility, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“The group is not thinking about selling any part of its stake in Gas Natural right now,” the spokeswoman said, adding that it wants to continue as the “leading and controlling shareholder of the gas firm.”

Earlier, a source close to La Caixa said the bank was studying the sale of between 5 percent and 8 percent of its stake in Gas Natural this year. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.