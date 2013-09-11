La Caixa says has no current plans to sell Gas Natural stake

MADRID, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Spanish lender La Caixa has no plans for the moment to sell part of its 35 percent stake in Gas Natural Fenosa and intends to retain majority control of the utility, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“The group is not thinking about selling any part of its stake in Gas Natural right now,” the spokeswoman said, adding that it wants to continue as the “leading and controlling shareholder of the gas firm.”

Earlier, a source close to La Caixa said the bank was studying the sale of between 5 percent and 8 percent of its stake in Gas Natural this year. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)