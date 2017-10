LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Portuguese state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos is testing investor interest for a three-year EUR500m no-grow senior unsecured bond at 6% area.

Lead managers Caixa BI, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have opened books and have scheduled an investor call at 9:30GMT and pricing will follow later for Ba3/BB-/BB+ rated bond. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)