LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Portugal’s state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos has revised guidance on a EUR500m three-year senior bond to 5.75-5.875% as the order book surpassed EUR2bn.

Over 140 investors have already placed orders and books are to close shortly. Guidance was initially set at 6% area by lead managers Caixa BI, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Natalie Harrison)