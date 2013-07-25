FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's La Caixa to book 80 mln eur gain from insurance sale
July 25, 2013 / 5:14 PM / in 4 years

Spain's La Caixa to book 80 mln eur gain from insurance sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s La Caixa said on Thursday it was selling the non-life insurance businesses it inherited from its purchases of lenders Banca Civica and Banco de Valencia to a company it part-owns with Spanish insurer Mutua Madrilena.

La Caixa said that SegurCaixa Adeslas, in which it has a 49.9 percent stake while Mutua Madrilena owns the rest, would pay 240 million euros for the businesses.

La Caixa itself will make a gross gain of 80 million euros from the sale, the bank said. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
