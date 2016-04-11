FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caixabank and Dos Santos set close BPI deal this week - source
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Caixabank and Dos Santos set close BPI deal this week - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON/MADRID, April 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos are set to close a long-awaited deal over Portuguese lender BPI later this week once some final details are agreed, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.

Points still under discussion include the possibility for BPI’s Angolan unit BFA to list in Lisbon, something regulators would have to agree on, a second source said.

The two sources also said that the deal called for Caixabank to buy dos Santos’ 18.6 percent stake in BPI and launch a full takeover bid for BPI afterwards. Caixabank is already BPI’s largest shareholder with a stake of 44 percent.

Dos Santos and Caixabank had previously said in separate statements that they had reached an agreement over BPI without providing any further detail. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.