Share trading in Banco BPI suspended after agreement

LISBON, April 11 (Reuters) - Share trading in Banco BPI was suspended on Monday after Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos and Spain’s Caixabank reached an agreement for the Spanish bank to buy dos Santos’ stake in BPI, market regulator CMVM said.

CMVM said it had suspended trade in BPI until the release of relevant information by the bank.

BPI shares closed 3.3 percent higher on Friday at 1.1910 euros a share.

BPI issued a statement late Sunday on the agreement between dos Santos and Caixabank, saying that the agreement will be communicated to the market in coming days.