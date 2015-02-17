Trading in BPI shares suspended after takeover bid by Caixabank

LISBON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Portugal’s CMVM securities market regulator on Tuesday suspended trading in shares of Banco BPI after BPI’s largest shareholder, Spain’s Caixabank, announced a full takeover bid for the Portuguese lender.

CMVM said it ordered the suspension to give investors time to analyse the announcement of the offer by Caixabank, which said it would pay 1.329 euros ($2) per share for the 55.9 percent of the lender it does not already. It did not say when trading could resume.

BPI shares closed at 1.043 euros on Monday.