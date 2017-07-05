* Lender sells first Spanish Tier 2 since Popular resolution
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - CaixaBank is marketing the first
Spanish Tier 2 since subordinated debt was wiped out at Banco
Popular in June, and just a day before Bankia is expected to
bring its inaugural Additional Tier 1.
Orders of over €2.75bn by the 11NC6's second update implied
that investors are willing to overlook the punitive treatment of
Tier 2 debt at Popular, even for second tier lenders.
"It is a good credit and I'd expect it to go well, and the
price looked fair," said a banker off the deal.
Initial talk at mid-swaps plus 260bp area was slashed by
20bp to guidance of swaps plus 240bp area (+/-5bp wpir). A final
reoffer spread of 235bp would be roughly flat to where a lead
saw fair value, a sign CaixaBank is not being penalised by
external events.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has sold a 10NC5 Tier 2 (BB+/BB) in
the days since Popular was resolved, but that was only €300m.
Before that Tier 2 had been relatively untested in Europe,
with second quarter supply in the format amounting to just
€1.75bn, according to IFR figures.
Nonetheless, market reaction to Popular, and the collapse of
two regional Italian lenders, has suggested investors are
willing to look beyond those troubled spots.
"Popular was an isolated case and rather well flagged," said
Gildas Surry, partner at Axiom Alternative Investments.
"Caixabank is a very different position with a strong
commercial franchise in Spain. The risk we see in such a
transaction is more the headlines and potential risk around the
potential referendum in Catalonia in the autumn."
Tier 2 paper from small Spanish lenders Liberbank and
Cajamar has failed to recoup losses suffered in the days after
Popular - the former's €300m 6.875% 10NC5 is still languishing
at a 91.3 cash price, for example.
By contrast, CaixaBank's €1bn 2027NC2022s initially widened
around 13bp to swaps plus 240bp but have steadily tightened to
swaps plus 223bp, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bankers on and off Bankia's AT1 mandate are confident that
deal will also go well, particularly after the strong reception
to reopening trades from HSBC and RBI last week.
"Every entity is different," said a third banker.
"Bankia is clean, well-capitalised and still owned by the
government, so there is no reason to see why that institution
should be in a situation like Popular."
The deal, managed by Barclays, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank,
Credit Agricole and JP Morgan, is expected to be rated
Ba2/BB+/BBB-/BBB.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)