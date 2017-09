MADRID, March 2 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Caixabank made an offer in January to Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos for her 18.6 percent stake in Portuguese peer BPI , a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Dos Santos has yet to answer to the offer but is expected to make a decision within the next few days, the source added on condition of anonymity.

Caixabank, which owns 44.1 percent of BPI, declined to comment. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Edited by Julien Toyer)