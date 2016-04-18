FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Caixabank to launch full takeover bid for Portugal's BPI
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Spain's Caixabank to launch full takeover bid for Portugal's BPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank said on Monday it would make a full takeover bid in cash for Portugal’s BPI for 1.113 euros ($1.26) per share for the 56 percent stake it doesn’t already hold.

The offer is dependent on acceptance topping 50 percent of BPI and the Portuguese bank eliminating a 20 percent shareholder rights limitation, the Spanish bank said in a statement to the stock market regulator on Monday.

Caibank said it expects the acquisition, which it hopes to be closed by the end of the third quarter, to hit fully-loaded core capital by between 97 and 146 basis points depending on acceptance. ($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.