July 25, 2013 / 4:03 PM / in 4 years

Spain's La Caixa says to shift dividend policy, offer share payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s third-biggest banking group La Caixa said on Thursday it was shifting its dividend policy away from only rewarding shareholders in cash this year after the Bank of Spain recently urge lenders to cap these types of payouts.

La Caixa said it would offer shareholders payouts in shares or cash for its second quarter dividend of 0.05 euros ($0.07) a share. It is maintaining its target for a 0.20 euros per share annual dividend.

The Bank of Spain recommended banks restrict their cash dividends to no more than 25 percent of their profit. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day)

