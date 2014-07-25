FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Caixabank to take 7 bln euros from ECB long-term loan scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank intends to take around 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion) in new long-term loans being offered by the European Central Bank, Chief Executive Gonzalo Gortazar told a news conference on Friday.

“The intention is to take that amount in the auctions,” Gortazar said.

The ECB said in June it would give banks fresh access to long-term liquidity with the aim of improving lending to euro zone companies, in two so-called targeted longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs) to be held in September and December of this year.

$1 = 0.7439 Euros Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, Editing by Paul Day

