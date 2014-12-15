FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Spain's Caixabank raises stake in Erste Group Bank to 9.9 pct
December 15, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Caixabank raises stake in Erste Group Bank to 9.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail from statement, context)

MADRID, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Spain’s CaixaBank has increased its stake in Erste Group Bank to 9.9 pct after renewing a strategic deal with the Austrian bank’s main shareholder, the Erste Foundation.

By raising its holding from 9.1 percent, Spain’s third largest bank said in a statement on Monday it will be able to appoint a second member to the Erste Group board. The stake increase is worth 64 million euros at current market prices.

Barcelona-based CaixaBank, which had to make a 153 million-euro writedown in the first half due to poor results at the Austrian lender, has renewed a 2009 agreement to vote along with the foundation when supervisory board members are chosen.

The Erste Foundation, CaixaBank, Austrian savings banks and WSW, a part of insurance company VIG, together hold 30 percent of Erste. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Tracy Rucinski, Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
