Spain's Caixabank net profit drops on provisions
April 19, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's Caixabank net profit drops on provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 19 (Reuters) - Spanish bank CaixaBank reported an 84 percent fall in first quarter net profit on Thursday to 48 million euros ($62.99 million), after taking provisions against soured property assets to comply with new government rules.

CaixaBank, whose board on Wednesday approved its acquisition of smaller rival Banca Civica, reported a non-performing loans ratio of 5.25 percent at the end of March, up from 4.9 percent at end-December. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Jose Rodriguez)

