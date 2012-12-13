FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Caixabank to invest up to 606 mln euros in bad bank
December 13, 2012

Spain's Caixabank to invest up to 606 mln euros in bad bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank said on Thursday it had committed to invest up to 606 million euros ($790 million) in Spain’s so-called bad bank.

The investment will be made up of 25 percent capital and 75 percent subordinated debt, the company said in a statement.

In the initial phase of the bad bank, Caixabank’s investment will be 472 million euros, according to Reuters calculations based on figures by Spain’s bank restructuring fund, or FROB. ($1 = 0.7669 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

