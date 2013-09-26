FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Caixabank approves real estate unit sale to TPG
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Trump's tax plan
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's Caixabank approves real estate unit sale to TPG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Caixabank on Thursday said it had approved the sale of its real estate unit Servihabitat to a joint venture between the bank and private equity fund Texas Pacific Group (TPG) for an initial price of 310 million euros ($418 million).

Foreign investors are moving in on the property management units of Spanish banks, hoping to break into a real estate market that has yet to yield many bargains even after a five year price slump.

The deal value could vary by 60 million euros either way depending on the amount of Caixabank real estate assets managed by the newly formed company over the next three years, Caixabank said in a statement.

Caixabank’s parent, financial group La Caixa, said it estimated it would pocket 317 million euros in capital gains from the deal.

$1 = 0.7418 euros Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.