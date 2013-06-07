FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

Caixabank sells 3.7 pct of Inbursa to Inmobiliaria Carso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 7 (Reuters) - Spain’s CaixaBank said on Friday it had sold 3.7 pct of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s Grupo Financiero Inbursa to Inmobiliaria Carso , owned by the same Mexican group, for 387 million euros and a capital gain of 33 million euros.

The Barcelona-based lender said it would sell another 6.4 pct of Inbursa in Mexico, with a tranche for international investors, and would keep up a stake of 9.0 to 9.9 pct in Inbursa.

Last month CaixaBank announced the divestment plan in an effort to strengthen its capital base.

