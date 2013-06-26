FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caixabank sells 6.4 percent of Inbursa for 654 million euros
#Market News
June 26, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

Caixabank sells 6.4 percent of Inbursa for 654 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s CaixaBank said on Wednesday it had sold another 6.4 pct of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GFI) on the market at 26 pesos per share, or a total of 654 million euros ($855 million).

The Barcelona-based bank announced the divestment plan last month in an effort to strengthen its capital base. (Full Story)

Following this sale and the disposal of a 3.7 percent stake in GFI earlier this month, CaixaBank said it holds 9.9 percent of the Mexican group, a holding that could fall to 9 percent if the lead banks exercise a green shoe option.

