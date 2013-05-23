FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slim's Mexico bank Inbursa says to hold share offer for Caixa
May 23, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Slim's Mexico bank Inbursa says to hold share offer for Caixa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 23 (Reuters) - Billionaire Carlos Slim’s Mexican bank Inbursa said on Thursday that it would hold a secondary share offering on behalf of Spain’ Caixabank.

Caixabank said earlier that it was considering selling around 10 percent of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, worth $1.6 billion, to reduce its stake by half.

Inbursa said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that it would sell some of its shares in local and global share offerings, but did not provide further details on the size of the sale, its date or price range.

