MADRID, June 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank said on Wednesday it will study the naming of its chief economist as a replacement for its current Chairman Isidro Faine at a board meeting on Thursday.

Caixabank, Spain's third biggest lender, said in a filing to the Spanish market regulator that Jordi Gual would replace Faine, who is considered one of Spain's most influential bankers. (Reporting by Tomas Cobos; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Paul Day)