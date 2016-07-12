FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-CaixaBank reshuffles DCM business
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

MOVES-CaixaBank reshuffles DCM business

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - - CaixaBank has appointed Ainhoa Landa to head its debt capital markets origination business as part of a broader reshuffle of syndicate and origination.

Landa, who previously ran CaixaBank's structured bond syndicate, replaces Maria Castro who will lead CaixaBank's funding team.

Lande's structured bond syndicate responsibilities, which include ABS and project finance, will be taken on by Lorenz Altenburg. He will continue to look after the corporate, financial institutions and public sector syndicate.

Landa will report to Ignacio Moliner, head of capital markets and corporate finance, while Altenburg will continue to report to Eugenio Tubio, head of syndicate and distribution. (Reporting by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.