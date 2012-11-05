Caixabank sells 50 pct of PortAventura for 105 mln euros

MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Caixabank’s holding company said on Monday it was to sell its 50 percent stake in the Spanish PortAventura amusement park for 105 million euros ($135 million) to Investindustrial.

Investindustrial, one of southern Europe’s oldest buyout firms and partly owned by the Italian Bonomi family, will totally own PortAventura after deal.

PortAventura, located in the northeastern autonomy of Catalonia, owns an amusement park, aquatic park, four hotels and a convention centre. ($1 = 0.7785 euro) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Jesús Aguado; Editing by Dan Lalor)