MADRID, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Caixabank said on Tuesday it will book gross capital gains of 200 million euros ($263.23 million) in a deal to sell a property portfolio to Mexico’s Inmobiliaria Carso for 428 million euros.

Inmobiliaria Carso is part of the business empire of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, who already has business and investment ties with Caixabank.