Caixabank offers Repsol dividend rights with bond - source
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Caixabank offers Repsol dividend rights with bond - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank is relinquishing the right to receive dividends related to 2.5 percent of its stake in Repsol with a bond exchangeable for shares in the oil company, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

While this makes the deal more expensive for Caixabank, the 3-year bond, with a 4.5 percent annual coupon, still has many benefits for the bank, which will be able to boost capital, retain voting rights in Repsol and hedge against oscillations in the oil company’s share price.

Caixabank has a 12 percent stake in Repsol. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

