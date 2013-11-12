CaixaBank raises 594 million euros from Repsol exchangeable bond

MADRID, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s CaixaBank said on Tuesday it is raising 594 million euros ($796 million) from the sale of 3-year bonds exchangeable in shares in oil company Repsol.

CaixaBank, which had announced the bond issue late on Monday, said the bonds could be exchanged into Repsol shares at between 18.25 euros and 22.81 euros each, representing an up to 20.5 percent premium to Repsol’s closing share price on Monday.

The bonds will hold an annual coupon of 4.5 percent, it said. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)